Woodsongs Presents Gaelynn Lea and Aubrey Logan

GAELYNN LEA has never let a wheelchair stop her from bewitching fans with her haunting original songs and traditional fiddle music. She began playing violin 20 years ago after a creative music teacher helped her to adapt a playing style that suits her frame. Lea holds her instrument like a tiny cello and loops her classically trained rhythms and melodies “to create a symphonic cacophony that is both glorious in its reach and profoundly introspective”. (Collins de la Cour, Ear to the Ground) Her original songs explore the contrasting nature of existence – dark and light, birth and death, anger and forgiveness, sorrow and joy. She recently won NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest. In addition to performing and recording, Lea also loves to do speaking engagements about disability awareness, the power music, and leading an enriching life. Her new album is ‘Learning How To Stay’.

AUBREY LOGAN is known as “The Queen of Sass.” Her concerts are a mix of excellent musicality, jaw-dropping vocals, expert trombone-playing, a breathtaking array of originals and original takes on cover songs and, well…fun! Her heart wrenching musical stories has audiences in tears just before her comedic relief has them in stitches. Her appearances on Jimmy Kimmel and The Grammy Awards and a PBS special and London Live have kept her in the public eye and millions of fans have watched her head-spinning videos on YouTube and Facebook.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com