Woodsongs Presents Gary Morris

GARY MORRIS is a huge country music star. His recording career garnered five #1 and 16 Top 10 singles, including “Why Lady Why,” “The Love She Found in Me,” “Baby Bye Bye.” Morris’ original rendition of the classic “Wind Beneath My Wings” won both the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music “Song of the Year” awards. Morris was also named Billboard’s “Male Artist of the Year” early in his career. At the height of his Nashville recording career, the Texas-bred tenor was tapped to play the lead role of Jean Valjean in Broadway’s epic hit Les Misérables, to critical acclaim. ‘Sense of Pride’ is Morris’ latest and his 13th album release.

JASON COLEMAN & MEAGAN TAYLOR grew up with two legends at their instruments. Coleman’s grandfather is the legendary pianist Floyd Cramer whose “slip note” piano style was an essential part of countless country, pop, and rock hits in the 1950s and ‘60s and exemplified by his 1960 smash hit, “Last Date”. Taylor picked up the guitar at 18 and turned to her uncle, one of the world’s preeminent guitar virtuosos and most prolific record producers, “Uncle Chester” Chet Atkins for help in the months before he passed away. Their new album ‘Feel Like Home’ honors their families love of music with a deep appreciation of the rich musical heritage while carrying it forward.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com