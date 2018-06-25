Woodsongs Presents Gretchen Peters

Gretchen Peters, after moving to Nashville in the late 80’s, quickly established herself as both a talented performer and in-demand songwriter, writing songs for Martina McBride, Etta James, Trisha Yearwood, Patty Loveless, George Strait, Anne Murray, Shania Twain, and Neil Diamond. She also collaborated with Bryan Adams Peters won the 1995 CMA for Best Song with her breakout song “Independence Day”. Her new album ‘Dancing With The Beast’ showcases her skill at creating characters who feel true-to-life within stories that are all too relatable in reflecting the times we live in.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

General Public: $10 Students: $5 WS Partners: Free

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com