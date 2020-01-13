Woodsongs Presents Hawktail & Appalachian Road Show

Hawktail

Is a band of master musicians featuring members of Punch Brothers, David Rawlings, Crooked Still, and A Prairie Home Companion.

The Appalachian Road Show

Combines the award-winning talents of banjo master Barry Abernathy from Mountainheart, mandolinist-extraordinaire Darrell Webb, Grammy Award winning fiddler Jim Vancleve, bassist, Todd Phillips and Zeb Snyde on guitar

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com