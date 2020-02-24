Woodsongs Presents Heidi Newfield & Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Heidi Newfield is known for fronting Trick Pony, which rode songs including “Pour Me,” “On A Night Like This” and “It’s A Heartache” to awards, acclaim and packed houses nationwide. Armed with a collaborative history of platinum selling albums, Top 20 singles, ACM and AMA Awards to her credit, her distinctive voice and high-octane energy launched forward into a much-anticipated solo career. She is recognized for a remarkable evolution as a solo artist, writing and recording the poignant “Johnny & June”.

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper return to the WoodSongs Stage to celebrate their 2020 GRAMMY award winning album ‘Tall Fiddler’. Cleveland is one of the premier bluegrass fiddlers of his generation and, with twelve International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Fiddle Player of the Year awards under his belt, he is one the most awarded and celebrated fiddler in the history of the music. The GRAMMY winning album is peppered with the same level of musical potency that first lit a fire in Cleveland, prompting him to form his band Flamekeeper, recently profiled in the inspiring documentary ‘Flamekeeper: The Michael Cleveland Story’.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com