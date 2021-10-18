Woodsongs Presents Jimmy Vaughan

Aug 23, 2021 Arlo McKinley and TBA

Aug 30, 2021 Linda Gail Lewis and TBA

Sep 13, 2021 Carsie Blanton and Joe Troop

Sep 20, 2021 Bobby Rush

Sep 27, 2021 Victor Wooten

Oct 18, 2021 Jimmy Vaughan

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com