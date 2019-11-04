Woodsongs Presents Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers are the won the coveted “IBMA Entertainer of the Year.” In addition, JMRR won “Collaborative Recording of the Year” for “The Guitar Song” with special guest, Del McCoury. They have been seen by thousands of fans across the continent through performances at a vast array of venues including the National Folk Festival, Bluegrass Underground, Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman, and regular guest appearances on the Grand Ole Opry. Their latest is release is ‘For The Record’ on Billy Blue Records.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com