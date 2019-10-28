Woodsongs Presents Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams have been called “The First Couple of Americana” (Mojo). Multi-instrumentalist-singer-songwriter Larry Campbell and singer-guitarist Teresa Williams’ acclaimed eponymous 2015 debut, released after seven years of playing in Levon Helm’s band – and frequent guesting with Bob Dylan, Jackson Browne, Phil Lesh, Little Feat, Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Cassady, brought to the stage the crackling creative energy of a decades-long offstage union. A whirlwind of touring and promo followed, and when the dust cleared, the duo was ready to do it all again on ‘Contraband Love’, their new album on Red House Records and a riskier slice of Americana.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com