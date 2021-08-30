Woodsongs Presents Linda Gail Lewis
Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Aug 23, 2021 Arlo McKinley and TBA
Aug 30, 2021 Linda Gail Lewis and TBA
Sep 13, 2021 Carsie Blanton and Joe Troop
Sep 20, 2021 Bobby Rush
Sep 27, 2021 Victor Wooten
Oct 18, 2021 Jimmy Vaughan
Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street
859.280.2218
WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.
For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com