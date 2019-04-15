Woodsongs Presents Lula Wiles

Lula Wiles is the trio made up of Isa Burke, Eleanor Buckland, and Mali Obomsawin and came of age in Boston, in the practice rooms of Berklee College of Music and the city’s lively roots scene. They infuse their songs with distinctly modern sounds: pop hooks, distorted electric guitars, and dissonant multi-layered vocals, all employed in the service of songs that reclaim folk music in their own voice. ‘What Will We Do’ is the trio’s sophomore album and out on Smithsonian Folkways Recordings.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com