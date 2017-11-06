Woodsongs Presents MOLLY TUTTLE

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

 MOLLY TUTTLE is a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist and award winning songwriter with a distinctive voice. She is the first woman in the 27-year history of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards to win Guitar Player of the Year. She’s appeared on A Prairie Home Companion and at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, was featured on the cover of Flatpicking Guitar Magazine, and won first place in the prestigious Chris Austin Songwriting Competition at Merlefest. She’s the newest artist to sign on to Compass Records roster and will be releasing her debut for the label sometime in 2018.

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com  

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
