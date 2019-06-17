Woodsongs Presents Over the Rhine

OVER THE RHINE are the critically acclaimed husband and wife duo celebrating 30 years of making understated yet emotionally-charged music. Linford Detweiler and Karin Bergquist (aka Over the Rhine) have established a reputation for delivering genuine, heartfelt stories of the human condition that are both empathetic and provocative. The pair’s expansive, incisive lyrics and earthy sound are often inspired by time and place. Each album represents a certain chapter in their lives – what they have experienced, and the resulting emotional landscape. ‘Love & Revelation’ the first new music in four years finds the beloved duo in a deeply reflective place, contemplating both personal loss and the wavering of America’s collective compass.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com