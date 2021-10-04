Woodsongs Presents Paula Cole and Guy Davis

PAULA COLE has never been afraid of speaking complex truths, defined by honest and deeply personal lyrics carried by her powerful, radiant voice, this Grammy winning artist and songwriter of timeless hits “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?” and “I Don’t Want to Wait” has always had a gift for discerning the underlying humanity in stories from her own life as well as those around her. On her latest record, American Quilt, Cole has applied this natural insight to American history and musical roots traditions by interpreting a selection of classic songs – each of which provide an entry point for rediscovering the overlooked stories and figures that populate America’s interwoven cultural lineage.

GUY DAVIS has spent his musical life carrying his message of the blues around the world, from the Equator to the Arctic Circle, earning him the title “Ambassador of the Blues.” His work as an actor, author, and music teacher earmark him as a renaissance man of the blues, yet the blues remain his first and greatest love. Be Ready When I Call, his latest release on MC Records, marks a creative high watermark for Guy Davis as 12 of the 13 tracks were penned by him. The release is a musical gumbo for the ears as Guy incorporates blues, folk, and Americana elements.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com