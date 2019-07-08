Woodsongs Presents Reed Turchi

Reed Turchi was raised in the Swannanoa valley of North Carolina and grew up playing piano, focusing on boogie woogie and New Orleans styles before becoming infatuated with slide guitar. While learned Hill Country Blues (RL Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Mississippi Fred McDowell) firsthand in North Mississippi, he’s become a master of guitar driven blues that shape-shift seamlessly between acoustic slide, electric juke joint boogie, and the improvisational, groove-driven, massive sound of his band. Reed’s eleventh album, ‘Midnight in Memphis’ was recorded live at legendary Sun Studio featuring his Kudzu Choir band.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com