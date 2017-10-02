Woodsongs Presents Rhythm Future Quartet

THE RHYTHM FUTURE QUARTET AND PHOEBE HUNT

WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour

THE RHYTHM FUTURE QUARTET has a straightforward agenda: to keep the spirit of Gypsy jazz alive. The oursome, named for a Django Reinhardt tune, offers acoustic jazz influenced by the classic Hot Club of France. Led by violinist Jason Anick and guitarist Olli Soikkeli plus Max O'Rourke on second guitar and Greg Loughman on bass, the quartet performs dynamic and lyrical arrangements of both Gypsy jazz standards and original compositions that draw upon diverse international rhythms and musical idioms. Watch a clip.

PHOEBE HUNT is a mezmerizing, brilliant, accomplished instrumentalist with foundations in jazz and swing music. Formerly of the Belleville Outfit, she makes an impressive creative leap with her new album 'Shanti's Shadow'. It's the culmination of a five year journey that has taken her from Austin roots through Music Row, Brooklyn, and even to India to study with seventh-generation master violinist Kala Ramnath. Along the way, Phoebe found her voice and delivered her most inspired set of songs to date. Watch a clip.

Monday, October 2 | 6:45PM

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center | 300 E Third

$10 | FREE for WoodSongs Partners

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com