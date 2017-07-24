Woodsongs Presents Roger McGuinn

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Woodsongs Presents Roger McGuinn

WOODSONGS 900th Broadcast celebration!

There will be a POST 900th SHOW Party at the Lyric Theatre exclusively for the first 200 WS Partners who reserve a place. Once you purchase your ticket to the 900th broadcast send an email to office@woodsongs.com to confirm your place at the post show party!

ROGER McGUINN gained fame for his work with the Limelighters, the Chad Mitchell Trio and ultimately as the founding member of The Bryds. Because of massive global hits like Turn, Turn Turn and Mr. Tambourine Man, he was soon inducted into the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame. In the mid-1990’s Roger pioneered one of the first streaming websites called FolkDen. To this day it is one of the most extensive archives of America’s folk legacy. We are honored and excited Roger will help us celebrate WoodSongs 900th broadcast!

General Public: $20 WS Partners: $10

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com  

Info
Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Concerts & Live Music
859-252-8888
