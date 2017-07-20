Woodsongs Presents Sam Bush Band

SAM BUSH is a Kentucky music hero, a bluegrass music legend and one of the premier masters of the mandolin. Founding member of New Grass Revival, Grammy Award winner and the revered “King of Telluride,” Sam has pioneered the mandolin, inspiring an entire new generation to take up the instrument, including Chris Thile. Sam is a 4-time IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year and 3-time Grammy Award winner. Originally from Bowling Green, KY, touring all around the world, he comes to WoodSongs with the entire SAM BUSH BAND as we celebrate his new music … and WoodSongs 899th broadcast taping.

General Public: $20 WS Partners: $10

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

