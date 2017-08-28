Woodsongs Presents Doyle Lawson

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Woodsongs Presents Doyle Lawson

 DOYLE LAWSON & QUICKSILVER are superstars of Bluegrass. With nearly 40 albums to their credit, they have multiple Grammy, Dove, ICM, IBMA and SPBGMA Award nominations, and are 7-time winners of IBMA’s Vocal Group of the Year. Doyle was inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 2012 and received the National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship award in 2006 for his contributions to cultural heritage as a musical trailblazer. The group’s latest is ‘Life is a Story’ on Mountain Home Music Company..

General Public: $10 WS Partners: Free

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com  

859-252-8888
