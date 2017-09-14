Woodsongs Comes to Berea College with 2 Shows in one night!

in the Phelps-Stokes Theatre

Show 1 - McLAIN FAMILY BAND launch the celebration of their 50th year performing with this special event WoodSongs broadcast, happening in the very community that helped launch their international careers. Beginning in Knott county, KY and moving as youngsters with their mom and dad to Big Hill, outside of Berea Kentucky, the family band brought genuine Kentucky bluegrass music to audiences in over 80 nations as “America’s Ambassadors of Traditional Music.” including Carneige Hall and Symphony Orchestra theatres.

General Public: $10, WS Partners: Free

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com