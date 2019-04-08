Woodsongs Presents Scott Mulvahill
Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
SCOTT MULVAHILL is the “Ben Sollee” of the upright bass, multi-instrumentalist, frontman and singer-songwriter. For the past decade, Mulvahill has left his unique mark on the intersecting worlds of Americana, bluegrass, folk, jazz, rock & roll, and roots music. Already acclaimed for his work alongside icons like Ricky Skaggs and Bruce Hornsby, he turns a new page with ‘Himalayas’, a versatile solo album that celebrates the full spread of his abilities.
859.280.2218
WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.
For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com