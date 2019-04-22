Woodsongs Presents Si Kahn and The Looping Brothers

Si Kahn is a folk, bluegrass and roots music legend, once described as “a rumor in his own time.” At almost 75 years old, he is at the peak of his powers as performer, songwriter, recording artist and playwright. His songs of family, community, love, work and freedom have been recorded and performed by hundreds of artists in North America and Europe. For 52 years, he’s worked professionally as a civil rights, labor and community organizer. He has toured with Pete Seeger and John McCutcheon, and has shared concert and festival stages with such artists as Buffy St. Marie, Peggy Seeger, The Kruger Brothers, TheFairfield Four, Hazel Dickens, Ani DiFranco, and more. On this Special Event Broadcast of WoodSongs, we are celebrating Si’s career with 3 new projects honoring this American Folk legend.

The Looping Brothers is a German bluegrass trio that have recorded a new album of Si’s songs called ‘It’s Dog’s Life.’ to honor his 75th.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com