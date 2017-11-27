Woodsongs Presents TOMMY EMMANUEL

TOMMY EMMANUEL is a virtuoso guitarist from Australia who has completely stormed the world of guitar playing … mesmerizing audiences in sold out theaters all over the world. The WoodSongs audience needs little introduction to arguably the finest guitar player of his generation as he returns to our broadcast celebrating a brilliant new album. Tommy’s new album is ‘Accomplice One’. It’s an album full of incredible duets that showcases his love of many styles and features guests artists like Jason Isbell, Mark Knopfler, Rodney Crowell, Jerry Douglas, Ricky Skaggs, David Grisman, Jake Shimabukuro, and more. He also just released a new collaborative album entitled, Pickin’ with celebrated mandolinist David “Dawg” Grisman.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com