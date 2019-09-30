Woodsongs Presents The Folk Legacy Trio

The Folk Legacy Trio are George Grove and Rick Dougherty formerly with the Kingston Trio and Jerry Siggins, former lead singer of The Diamonds. These three men have been involved with the music of the great Folk Era since it’s very beginning sharing stages stages with the best known names with musical icons like Peter Paul & Mary, Tom Paxton, Judy Collins, The Limeliters, The New Christy Minstrels, The Chad Mitchell Trio, The Mamas & The Papas, John Sebastian, Josh White Jr, Glenn Yarbrough, Pete Seeger and more. It is a journey through the Great American Folksong Booky with their signature dynamic harmonies enriching some of the most beloved songs ever written.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com