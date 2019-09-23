Woodsongs Presents The Kingston Trio

The Kingston Trio began with Nick Reynolds, Bob Shane and Dave Guard in 1955… Home base: San Francisco. The three founded what turned out to be the most influential music band to emerge from the 1950s, only to be outdone by The Beatles. With talent and tenacity, they rose to become the undisputed kings of an acoustic musical genre that exploded onto the American scene, and still exists today. Celebrating the group’s more than 60 years of entertaining audiences, all three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com