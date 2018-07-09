Woodsongs Presents The Young Guns of the Guitar!

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

 Young master guitarists from around the world … a show loaded with incredible kid musicians, bring your whole family for this amazing broadcast.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

General Public: $10 Students: $5 WS Partners: Free

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com  

859-252-8888
