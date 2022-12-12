Woodsongs Presents Tom Wopat
to
Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Woodsongs Presents Tom Wopat
Last Show of the Year!
TOM WOPAT was so much more than the famous actor in DUKES OF HAZZARD, he is also a world class musician and songwriter. One of the most recognizable faces on television, actor-singer continues to to enjoy a major career on stage, screen and in the recording studio.
BILLY DEAN & PAUL OVERSTREET are two of the most respected and successful https://www.pauloverstreet.com/songwriters in country music. Billy Dean hits like Billy the Kid, Somewhere In My Broken Heart … Paul co-wrote “A Long Line of Love“, “Love Can Build a Bridge” for The Judds, “Forever and Ever, Amen” for Randy Travis and so many other huge songs.
Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street
859.280.2218
WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.
For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com