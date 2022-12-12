Woodsongs Presents Tom Wopat

Last Show of the Year!

TOM WOPAT was so much more than the famous actor in DUKES OF HAZZARD, he is also a world class musician and songwriter. One of the most recognizable faces on television, actor-singer continues to to enjoy a major career on stage, screen and in the recording studio.

BILLY DEAN & PAUL OVERSTREET are two of the most respected and successful https://www.pauloverstreet.com/songwriters in country music. Billy Dean hits like Billy the Kid, Somewhere In My Broken Heart … Paul co-wrote “A Long Line of Love“, “Love Can Build a Bridge” for The Judds, “Forever and Ever, Amen” for Randy Travis and so many other huge songs.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com