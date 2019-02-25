Woodsongs Presents Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles

to Google Calendar - Woodsongs Presents Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles - 2019-02-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodsongs Presents Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles - 2019-02-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodsongs Presents Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles - 2019-02-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Woodsongs Presents Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles - 2019-02-25 18:00:00

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Woodsongs Presents Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles

 Same night, same stage, same ticket!

$20

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com  

Info
Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
859-252-8888
to Google Calendar - Woodsongs Presents Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles - 2019-02-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodsongs Presents Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles - 2019-02-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodsongs Presents Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles - 2019-02-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Woodsongs Presents Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles - 2019-02-25 18:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

December 19, 2018

Thursday

December 20, 2018

Friday

December 21, 2018

Saturday

December 22, 2018

Sunday

December 23, 2018

Monday

December 24, 2018

Tuesday

December 25, 2018

Submit Yours