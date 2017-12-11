Woodsongs Presents United by Music

WoodSongs presents this incredible show in partnership with UNITED BY MUSIC about musically talented people with development and intellectual challenges. Nonprofit expert and music supporter Barbara Hammerman and music producer Amanda Gresham founded and manage this program in North America, originally created in The Netherlands in 2006. The two direct this team of professional musician mentors and supporters, find the musical talents for the program, work in weekly sessions to create performance shows and play at festivals and events.

On this very Special Event Broadcast of WoodSongs will be a core group of super talented "differently abled" musicians from around the country including viral singing sensation UBMNA artist MARLANA VANHOOSE from Kentucky who has sung all over the US including at the NBA Finals, NASCAR events and Carnegie Hall.

The group will be joined on stage by several UBMNA mentors including Grammy-nominated BB King Entertainer of the Year JANIVA MAGNESS.

Also performing will be award-winning blues guitarist BEN RICE.

Lyric Theatre | 300 East Third Street

859.280.2218

WoodSongs usually tapes most Monday evenings. Doors open at 6:20 and the audience must be seated by 6:45. Michael is very good at kicking the show off right at 7PM and, unless a guitar string breaks or there is a tech issue, will end about 7:59 followed by artist encores. The evening is done about 8:20.

For more information call 859-252-8888 or visit Woodsongs.com