× Expand savvysavm Ad for Woof Festival featuring Kuvasz

Woof Festival at Laurel Bend

Show us your puppers! We are avid animal lovers and are excited to announce our First Woof Festival!

Come out with your leashed fur-babies for animal activities, talent shows, contests and more. We will also have food trucks, plenty of shade, lots of water available for our heavy panters, and a chance to bring your dogs inside to cool off.

Please remember to watch your pet and clean up after them. We have 27 acres of land, so if they get out, they'll have room to travel!

Visit our FB page for updates.

For more information call (931) 302-1009 or visit laurelbend.org