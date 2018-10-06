Wooftober at the Paducah Dog Park

The 6th Annual Wooftober will kick off on October 6. Its being held adjacent to the Paducah Dog Park located at Stuart Nelson Park, just off Park Avenue in Paducah. Festivities will be from 10:30 am until 4 pm. The Dog Park will be open before and after the event so all the dogs can play.

Start the fun by entering the 2nd Annual Rover Fun Run/Walk, a fun 5K (3.1 miles) that uses the Greenway Trail. Registration begins at 10:30 am with the event at 11 am. There is a $5 entry fee which provides participants with a t-shirt. All of the proceeds go to local animal charities.

Wooftober is a family-friendly event for all ages; however, some dogs don’t respond well to new places, children, or other animals. Please use your best judgment in determining if your pet will enjoy the event. If you are participating in Wooftober or using the dog park, please make sure to follow the Paducah Dog Park rules including the requirements to keep dogs on leashes until they are inside the dog park enclosure and to clean up after pets using the available doggie bags. Children under age 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information call (270) 444-8508