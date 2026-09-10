× Expand Just Jessica Photography The Woolly Worm Festival - food, vendors, parade, car show, live music, and woolly worm racing.

Woolly Worm Festival in Beattyville

This vibrant festival, held annually since 1988, is deeply rooted in local legend and the lore of a fuzzy caterpillar—the banded woolly bear or woolly worm. The belief holds that the worm’s coloring—alternating black and brown bands—can predict the severity of the upcoming winter: a darker worm signals colder, harsher weeks, while lighter hues suggest a milder season.

When and Where It Happens

Set against the crisp backdrop of fall, the festival takes place during the third weekend after the first Monday in October, closing off Main Street for three days of celebration—Friday as "Opening Day," Saturday as "Parade Day," and Sunday, a lively car show.

What to Expect

Woolly Worm Races: The festival’s star attraction features these furry creatures racing up vertical strings—the first to reach the top wins, with only one firm rule: no touching! Winners often receive a cash prize.

Parade: Saturday brings a spirited parade down Main Street, complete with floats, marching musicians, and community groups celebrating autumn and tradition.

Two Stages of Live Entertainment: Music fills the air with continuous performances—from bluegrass tunes to regional acts—offering a joyful soundtrack to the festival.

Vendor Booths: Lined along Main Street, booths feature a colorful array of local food, handmade crafts, jewelry, and works by area authors, reflecting the region’s rich artisan culture.

Pet Show & Car Show: Organized by Lee County 4-H, the pet show includes categories like Cutest Kitten, Prettiest Puppy, and Best Costume. On Sunday, a dazzling car show fills the streets with both classic and modern vehicles.

A Festival That Draws Thousands

With its wide-ranging appeal—from folklore enthusiasts to families and cultural tourists—the Woolly Worm Festival draws anywhere from tens of thousands up to around 30,000 visitors over the weekend.

What Makes This Festival Special

Blending natural folklore, small-town charm, and vibrant community activities, the Woolly Worm Festival offers a distinctive fall experience. It celebrates Appalachian tradition, invites communal participation, and welcomes visitors to plunge into local culture—one fuzzy caterpillar at a time.

For more information call 6064645038 or visit visitleecountyky.com/woolly-worm-festival/