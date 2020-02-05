Works in Progress: 2020 MSU Sophomore Art and Design Exhibition

“Works in Progress: 2020 MSU Sophomore Art and Design Exhibition” will be on view in the Golding-Yang Art Gallery in the Claypool-Young Art Building, Feb. 5-19.

An opening reception will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Golding-Yang Gallery on the first floor of the Claypool-Young Art Building. The reception is open to the public. Refreshments will be served and there will be live music. This year’s exhibition features artwork by 22 student artists.

For more information on the exhibit, contact Melissa Yungbluth, gallery director, at myungbluth@moreheadstat.edu.

