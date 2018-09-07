Works of Nikolaj Christensen at Flame Run Gallery
Flame Run Gallery is proud to introduce the works of Nikolaj Christensen. Nikolaj brings form, color, scale, and function together in this solo exhibition.
For more information visit flamerun.com
Flame Run 815 West Market Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
June 6, 2018
June 7, 2018
June 8, 2018
June 9, 2018
June 10, 2018
June 11, 2018
