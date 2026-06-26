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Workshop: Beginner Knitting at Makerspace Western Kentucky

Learn to cast on, knit, and bind off in this introductory knitting class!

Charity Williams of Outnumbered Acres loves wool and her enthusiasm shows! You will start with how to hold needles and finish with how to bind off. Although this class is heavily focused on the skills and not a project, participants will go home with a small coaster.

This class is perfect for youth that are able to hold and manipulate needles (ages 7 and up suggested).

Needles and yarn will be provided, and you will get to take them home to continue your project or start your next one!

Makerspace

130 N. Seminary St

Madisonville ,KY

No-shows forfeit the class fee. Participants, that have a conflict and give 24-hour notice, can get a “rain check” for another class of the same or lesser value to be used within 30 days.

For more information call ​270.825.8144.