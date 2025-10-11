World Ballet Company Presents Cinderella at SKyPAC

An enchanting story for all ages with a wonderful dose of humor, majesty of classical ballet and the promise of “happily ever after”.World Ballet Company’s visually stunning production of Cinderella is performed LIVE by a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers, features over 150 hand-sewn radiant costumes, richly detailed hand-crafted sets and sparkling choreography by Marina Kesler.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com