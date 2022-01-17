World Famous Harlem Globetrotters at Rupp Arena

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to Rupp Arena!

The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

For more information call (859) 233-4567 or visit rupparena.com