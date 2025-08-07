World's Longest Yard Sale, Hwy 127

World's Longest Yard Sale

World’s Longest (Corridor 127) Yard Sale

The 127 Yard Sale is commonly referred to as “The World's Longest Yard Sale”. That’s because it really is the longest yard sale in the world. To be exact, it’s 690 miles long and the route travels through 6 states; Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The majority of the route follows Highway 127 from Addison, MI in the north to Chattanooga, TN in the south. From Lookout Mountain, GA to Gadsden, AL the route switches to Lookout Mountain Parkway. Both are scenic drives allowing you to appreciate the beautiful countryside of these states all while enjoying the fun and excitement of The World’s Longest Yard Sale.

For more information visit www.127sale.com