World's Longest Yard Sale

MainStrasse Village 406 West 6th Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011

World's Longest Yard Sale

World’s Longest (Corridor 127) Yard Sale

The 127 Yard Sale is commonly referred to as “The World's Longest Yard Sale”. That’s because it really is the longest yard sale in the world. To be exact, it’s 690 miles long and the route travels through 6 states; Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The majority of the route follows Highway 127 from Addison, MI in the north to Chattanooga, TN in the south. From Lookout Mountain, GA to Gadsden, AL the route switches to Lookout Mountain Parkway. Both are scenic drives allowing you to appreciate the beautiful countryside of these states all while enjoying the fun and excitement of The World’s Longest Yard Sale.

The Village is conveniently located just across the river from Cincinnati, Ohio in Covington, Kentucky.  From I-75/71 take the Covington 5th Street Exit (#192) and follow the signs to the Village.

MainStrasse Village 406 West 6th Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011 View Map
