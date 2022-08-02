World’s Largest Christian Music Festival at The Ark Encounter

‘40 Days & 40 Nights of Gospel Music at The Ark Encounter’ by Abraham Productions

The world’s largest Christian music festival makes an encore this year at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Ky., south of Cincinnati. The large-scale event, with 150 music artists, is called “40 Days & 40 Nights of Gospel Music at The Ark” and will run August 2 - September 10, 2022. Multiple concerts will be held Monday through Saturday and a worship concert on Sunday afternoons, along with well-known speakers and opportunities to experience the popular Ark Encounter and Creation Museum. New additions are featured this year.

The expanded musical roster will feature over 150 artists, performing country, bluegrass, southern gospel, inspirational, worship and other musical styles over 40 days and nights at the attraction’s huge 2,500-seat Answers Center. Also new this year, musical performances will be held at the Ark’s sister attraction, the Creation Museum 45 minutes away in Petersburg, on Wednesday mornings. In addition, outdoor concerts will be held at Noah’s Village at the Ark Encounter, Monday–Saturday at 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:00 p.m. and 1:45 p.m., plus the main event concert at 4 p.m. in the Answers Center. On Sundays at the Ark Encounter at 4 p.m., the Ark’s resident artists TrueSong will lead a special worship time and speakers from Answers in Genesis, operators of the Ark, will give live talks.

Attending concert performances is free with regular Ark Encounter or Creation Museum admission for that day.

Music artists and groups include:

Ricky Skaggs (with 15 Grammy awards)The IsaacsTriumphantThe HoppersErnie Haase & Signature SoundKaren Peck and New RiverBrian Free & AssuranceTrueSong (the Ark’s resident artists)And dozens and dozens moreMusic enthusiasts will also hear from speakers such as Ark founder and popular speaker Ken Ham, TV pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress, Dr. Tim Hill, Pastor Javon Ruff, Pastor C.T. Townsend and many more. Guests will also tour the life-size Ark Encounter and its exhibits, explore the grounds, take their children or grandchildren to the playground, and meet the zoo animals.

For more information call (859) 727-2222 or visit arkencounter.com