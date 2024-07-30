World’s Largest Christian Music Festival at The Ark Encounter

‘40 Days & 40 Nights of Gospel Music at The Ark Encounter’

For the fourth year in a row, the world’s largest Christian music festival returns to the Ark Encounter, July 30-September 7, 2024, in Williamstown, Ky. “40 Days & 40 Nights of Christian Music” will feature more than 150 music artists, playing a variety of music styles.

In addition, outdoor concerts will be held during the day at Noah’s Village at the Ark Encounter, Monday–Saturday, with the main-event concerts at 4 p.m. in the Answers Center. On Sundays at 4 p.m., the Ark’s resident artists TrueSong will lead a special worship time along with speakers from Answers in Genesis, operators of the Ark and museum.

Music artists and groups include:

Cain

Casting Crowns

Crowder

Mac Powell

The Isaacs

Triumphant

The Inspirations

Karen Peck and New River

TrueSong (the Ark’s resident artists)

And dozens and dozens more.

For more information call (859) 727-2222 or visit arkencounter.com