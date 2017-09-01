WorldFest International Festival

WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals, celebrates its 15th anniversary with four days of expanded world food, music, dance, culture and education this Labor Day weekend.

"Cities that embrace and encourage their international citizens and cultures will thrive, have a stronger quality of life and will attract new growth and jobs,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. 'WorldFest is a great event for exploring and celebrating Louisville’s many faces and cultures and we always look to make it more vibrant, diverse and educational. So, it’s exciting to add many new features and attractions for the 15th Annual WorldFest.”

With over 100 languages spoken in the Louisville public schools and 35 percent of the city’s population growth over the past 15 years coming from international residents from over 150 different countries throughout the world, Louisville is more culturally diverse than ever before.

WorldFest takes place in downtown Louisville at the Belvedere located at 5th Street and Main Street.

For more information visit louisvilleky.gov/government/city-events/worldfest