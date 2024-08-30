Worldfest 2024

The 22nd WorldFest on the Belvedere will take place this Labor Day Weekend starting Friday, August 30th through Monday, September 2nd, 2024. This incredible 4-day International Festival is the most diverse, inclusive and equitable event in the region featuring more than 70 musical acts across three stages, a “Global Village” representing more than 20 countries, a “Parade of Cultures”, over 40 food vendors, a children’s activity zone and more than 100 booths featuring crafts and merchandise from a variety of cultures.

For more information call (502) 574-3427 or visit worldfestlouisville.com or today.