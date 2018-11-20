Wrap Up 2018 Exhibit at Rezny Gallery

Mixed media exhibit by featured gallery artists

Exhibit on view: November 20th – December 31st, 2018

Open House: December 6th 4:30-6:30

Shop Small Saturday: November 24th 1-4PM

Throughout 2018, the gallery has been filled with the innovative work of many contemporary artists. 2018 Wrap Up will be your chance to review the work of our featured artists. A wide variety of media and subject matter will offer an abundance visual stimulation for the festive season.

For more information call (859) 252-4647 or visit msrezny.com