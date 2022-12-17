Wreaths Across America at Camp Nelson

Wreaths Across America at Camp Nelson

At 12:00 on December 17, people all over the World will take time to attend a memorial ceremony scripted by Wreaths Across America and then adorn veterans' graves with evergreen wreaths to REMEMBER our Veterans, HONOR their sacrifice, and TEACH our children the value of freedom.

For more information call 502-316-0843 or visit wreathscampnelson.org

