Writing the Short Story Writers Retreat at Jordan Hill Farm

Explore both the formula short story and the literary short story. Short stories are Sandra Plant's specialty, although sadly there is not much market for short stories today unless you self-publish. But we will even discuss self-publishing.

Workshop leader is Sandra Plant, who has coaxed stories from young and old in both Tennessee and Kentucky. She has written extensively for magazines and newspapers and currently focuses on writing short stories. Her story, Baby Snooks, I Love You, was published in a recent book of tales by various authors. Her work in both fiction and nonfiction has appeared in numerous anthologies over the years.

Sandra Plant grew up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, the source of many great stories. She studied journalism at the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee and has a B.S. degree plus graduate studies. Her career in community and public relations spanned 34 years, the last 15 years with Bechtel National, Inc. After living in Richmond, Kentucky, for eleven years, she now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where she continues her passion for writing and leading creative writing workshops.

Participants can enjoy the workshop and the scenic beauty of Jordan Hill Farm as a day student for only $80/day. Those who choose to stay overnight will enjoy the delightful hospitality of Jordan Hill Farm and the creative quiet of central Kentucky for an inclusive fee of $185/ per day. Arriving a day early and /or staying over after is an additional $50.00+ tax per night. This includes room & board and all meals.

For more information call (859) 623-0807 or visit jordanhillfarm.com