Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge Raised On Radio Tour at Beaver Dam

Wynonna Judd & Melissa EtheridgeRaised On Radio Tour at Beaver Dam

Two of the most iconic voices in American music are coming to Beaver Dam Amphitheater for an unforgettable night.Wynonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge will bring their Raised On Radio Tour to The DAM on Saturday, August 8, 2026 as part of the First United Bank & Trust Concert Series.

This powerful co-headlining show will feature chart-topping hits, legendary vocals, and one incredible night under the Kentucky sky.

Fans can expect classics like:• Come To My Window• I'm The Only One• Bring Me Some Water• No One Else On Earth• Tell Me Why• I Saw The Light…and many more.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/