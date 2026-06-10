Wynonna Judd Kentucky Queen Tour at Lexington Opera House

Country Music Hall of Famer and Kentucky native Wynonna Judd is coming home to Kentucky. Wynonna Judd will kick off her "Kentucky Queen Tour" with an intimate performance at the historic Lexington Opera House. This exclusive engagement marks the very first stop of a limited, three-city run celebrating her album “The Hard Truth” which releases October 2.

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/