Wynonna Judd at The Virginia Theater

Country Music Hall of Famer and Kentucky native Wynonna Judd is coming home to Kentucky, bringing her "Kentucky Queen Tour" to downtown Somerset with an intimate performance at The Virginia! This exclusive engagement marks the second stop of a limited, three-city run celebrating her album “The Hard Truth,” which releases Oct. 2. WHEN: Thursday, October 1, 2026, 7:30 PM

For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com/