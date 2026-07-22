Wynonna Judd at The Virginia Theater

to

The Virginia Theater 214 E. Mt. Vernon St. , Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Wynonna Judd at The Virginia Theater

 Country Music Hall of Famer and Kentucky native Wynonna Judd is coming home to Kentucky, bringing her "Kentucky Queen Tour" to downtown Somerset with an intimate performance at The Virginia! This exclusive engagement marks the second stop of a limited, three-city run celebrating her album “The Hard Truth,” which releases Oct. 2. WHEN: Thursday, October 1, 2026, 7:30 PM

 For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com/

Info

The Virginia Theater 214 E. Mt. Vernon St. , Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Concerts & Live Music
606.679.6366
to
Google Calendar - Wynonna Judd at The Virginia Theater - 2026-10-01 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wynonna Judd at The Virginia Theater - 2026-10-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wynonna Judd at The Virginia Theater - 2026-10-01 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wynonna Judd at The Virginia Theater - 2026-10-01 18:00:00 ical