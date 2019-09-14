Wynonna and The Big Noise at Equus Run

Kentucky's own, Wynonna Judd, makes her Equus Run debut on the Amphitheatre stage! She is loved and respected by the millions of fans who are drawn to her music and undeniable talent. Wynonna's rich and commanding voice has sold over 30-million albums worldwide spanning her remarkable 34-year career. Wynonna was once dubbed by Rolling Stone as "the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline."

Wynonna and her band The Big Noise released their debut album in February 2016 to critical acclaim. Wynonna has described the new sound as "vintage yet modern" and a "return to the well." It's a rootsy work encompassing country, Americana, blues, soul and rock.

Your ticket price includes a buffet dinner and concert. Wine, Beer and Spirits available for purchase.

Ticket Reservations required in advance. Seating space is first come-first served. You must bring lawn chairs or blankets for the terraced lawn seating.

This event is held rain or shine. No refunds.

For more information call 859-846-9463 visit equusrunvineyards.com