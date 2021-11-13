× Expand Provided by Campbell County Public Library YART takes place 11 am - 4 pm Saturday, Nov. 13 at CCPL's Newport Branch.

YART, the Yard Art Sale at Campbell Co Library

Get a head start on holiday shopping at YART, the library’s annual yard art sale. Held 11 am - 4 pm Saturday, Nov. 13 at our Newport Branch, dozens of artists and crafters will be spread out on both floors of the library selling their own unique creations. Everything will be $30 or less! There's sure to be something for everyone in your family, from ceramics to illustrations, photography, metalwork, paintings, jewelry, textiles and more. Registration is not required.

Stock up on books, too. YART takes place on the same Saturday as the Friends of the Library Book Sale, where books go for $3 or less (and some are even free).

For more information visit cc-pl.org/yart