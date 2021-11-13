YART, the Yard Art Sale at Campbell Co Library

Campbell County Library - Newport Branch 901 E 6th St, Newport, Kentucky

YART, the Yard Art Sale at Campbell Co Library

Get a head start on holiday shopping at YART, the library’s annual yard art sale. Held 11 am - 4 pm Saturday, Nov. 13 at our Newport Branch, dozens of artists and crafters will be spread out on both floors of the library selling their own unique creations. Everything will be $30 or less! There's sure to be something for everyone in your family, from ceramics to illustrations, photography, metalwork, paintings, jewelry, textiles and more. Registration is not required.

Stock up on books, too. YART takes place on the same Saturday as the Friends of the Library Book Sale, where books go for $3 or less (and some are even free).

For  more information visit cc-pl.org/yart

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Markets
